Owosso man accused of downloading child pornography from internet

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man is facing four charges after police say he downloaded child sexually abusive images from the internet.

Police arrested 53-year-old Fredrick Elvin Aldrich and he was arraigned Friday in Shiawassee County District Court on the following charges:

two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Aldrich turned himself in to authorities after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit learned that he allegedly had child sexually abusive images.

Investigators seized electronic devices from Aldrich and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.

