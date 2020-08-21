Advertisement

Saginaw Valley State University preparing students for different on-campus experience

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Schools all across the state are adapting their classrooms to what the new back to school season will bring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For Saginaw Valley State University, that means preparing their entire campus for a different experience and lifestyle.

When it comes to college, it’s not just about the classrooms or hallways. There are living spaces, common areas and even large events that SVSU has to reorganize for the health and safety of their students.

Most of SVSU’s campus will look at least a little different this year. The biggest difference will be classrooms and common areas will include social distancing measures, even if that means limited the amount of people allowed inside.

For dorm rooms, most can accommodate the new recommendations, but the university still had to close a number of rooms for the year.

A major part of the college experience is campus life. While some events will inevitably be canceled, the university is working with student organizations to ensure some sense of normalcy this year.

SVSU has also worked closely with teaching staff to develop plans specific to each kind of class to ensure safety while continuing to offer the best education plan possible.

Latest News

Back To School

Health officials encourage children to stay on a vaccine schedule

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Matt Barbour
They say with COVID-19, regular vaccinations can boost immunity

Back To School

Frankenmuth School District delays start of school year

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Frankenmuth School District announced Friday the school year has been delayed because of some COVID-19 related obstacles.

Back To School

Mid-Michigan schools limiting volunteers to prevent coronavirus spread

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mallory Pearson
School superintendents around Mid-Michigan are taking similar precautions by limiting or eliminating volunteers and other visitors.

Back To School

Davison Community Schools changing extra-curricular activities for coronavirus

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
|
By Mallory Pearson
Davison Community Schools has made a number of changes to keep students healthy and safe during extra-curricular activities.

Back To School

Flint Community Schools making sure students have supplies for online classes

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Administrators, teachers and staff are bringing school to their students.

Back To School

Can children spread COVID-19 as easily as adults?

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT
|
By Matt Barbour
Can children spread COVID-19 as easily as adults?

Back To School

Flint teacher hand delivers supplies to students

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Typically she hands the supplies off at school; but, this year, with all classes online, she's bringing the supplies to her students' doorsteps.

Back To School

Hemlock Schools start Monday, most families choosing face-to-face instruction

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Terry Camp
Hemlock Public Schools start classes on Monday with most returning to the classrooms in person.

Back To School

Carrollton Public Schools delays in-person classes until October; will start online

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
In a letter to parents, officials say there is no way to have safe face-to-face instruction with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Saginaw area.

Back To School

Whitmer provides $65 million to Michigan schools for remote learning technology

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan schools are receiving $60 million in federal funding to help provide adequate technology for remote learning, especially geared toward low-income school districts.