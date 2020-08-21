Saginaw Valley State University preparing students for different on-campus experience

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Schools all across the state are adapting their classrooms to what the new back to school season will bring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For Saginaw Valley State University, that means preparing their entire campus for a different experience and lifestyle.

When it comes to college, it’s not just about the classrooms or hallways. There are living spaces, common areas and even large events that SVSU has to reorganize for the health and safety of their students.

Most of SVSU’s campus will look at least a little different this year. The biggest difference will be classrooms and common areas will include social distancing measures, even if that means limited the amount of people allowed inside.

For dorm rooms, most can accommodate the new recommendations, but the university still had to close a number of rooms for the year.

A major part of the college experience is campus life. While some events will inevitably be canceled, the university is working with student organizations to ensure some sense of normalcy this year.

SVSU has also worked closely with teaching staff to develop plans specific to each kind of class to ensure safety while continuing to offer the best education plan possible.

