Weaver, Mays, water activists call for more compensation in water lawsuit settlement

By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A step in the right direction. Former Flint mayor Karen Weaver, Flint City Councilman Eric Mays and other community activists are collectively responding to the Flint water civil lawsuit settlement, offered up by the state.

Weaver, Mays and water activists have said the $600 million is simply not enough for Flint residents.

They argue that the money will be drastically reduced because of attorney fees.

Because the settlement isn’t set in stone just yet, there still is time for the EPA and/or the engineering companies to join in on the settlement, so the numbers could change.

Several families impacted by the crisis spoke at Friday’s conference.

All of them have said the $600 million isn’t going to cut it.

There was lots of emotion including anger, tears, and resentment about how long this has gone on for.

”I think it is very disrespectful for them to even want to throw out $600 million without even consulting the water warriors, our mayor, our councilman. My son is on three different types of medications. He’ a black man in this world. How is he supposed to get a job and go through life,” said Flint mom Cynthia Haynes.

In the coming weeks, a federal judge will need to approve the terms of the settlement for it to go forward.

