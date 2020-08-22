3.2 magnitude earthquake felt in Metro Detroit

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/21/2020) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.2 earthquake occurred Friday night near Monroe in the southeastern corner of Michigan.

It happened around 7 p.m. just about two miles from the Sterling State Park, according to the USGS.

The depth was about 9.2 km, or 5.72 miles.

Earthquakes of this magnitude aren't considered major.

There were no reports of damage.

The last earthquake of this size or larger, happened in Kalamazoo County back in 2015. A magnitude 4.2 shook the area.

Back in 1994, a 3.5 rattled residents southwest of Lansing.

