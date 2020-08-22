Drury family running their first Crim together online

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -This year is to try new things, what better way to run your first crim than online.

There is no pressure of running with people next, well unless they’re your family.

That’s the case for Michelle Drury, who has been volunteering at the Crim for about 8 years.

This year she will finally get to be a participant in the running of the race or should I say walking.

“I’m going to be doing a lot more walking than running, because I’m not much of runner but anyway to do it right!” said Michelle. t’his is just a way for me to go out, I can’t get the full experience of the Crim but I can at least go out and stay active and get able to get the medals.”

Michelle will be doing “the Bobby,” meaning she will run in every race the Crim offers.

“It’s kind of nice that it’s virtual because since we volunteer at the Crim and at the Bradley Hills we can’t run it. So, I’m kind of excited to do all the races this year,” said Michelle.

That is a total of about 18 miles that she will be running, but she won’t be doing it alone.

She will have her three running mates: husband Ben, daughter Sydney, and son Carson.

“We’re pretty excited. It will be different this year because there won’t be so many people there. So, it’ll just be us,” said Sydney Martin

“Who do you think you could beat in a race.”

Carson ponders and says, “Mom.”

Ben will be running The Bobby alongside Michelle, while the kids will be running in the Michigan mile and the 5k.

As they run the course in their neighborhood, the family may even have a fan club cheering them on.

“I don’t know one of our neighbors, he was that they might have a little station set-up over there around the corner for us,” said Michelle. “It really is a big family; doesn’t matter where you come from or how fast you walk or run or finish everybody is cheering everybody on. It really is just a big fun family atmosphere.”

Anything to have the authentic Crim race feel, hopefully make this Crim race as special as in years past for the Drury family.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.