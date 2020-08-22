Advertisement

Frankenmuth School District delays start of school year

The Frankenmuth School District announced Friday the school year has been delayed because of some COVID-19 related obstacles.
(WJRT)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The Frankenmuth School District announced Friday that the school year has been delayed because of some COVID-19 related obstacles.

In a letter posted on Facebook, the school district said that the start of school will be postponed until Tuesday, September 8.

The school district said that some of the obstacles that arose were: delayed arrival of PPE and technology items, continued campus development projects that are creating potential traffic issues, and needs for building signage to help direct foot traffic and maximize social distancing.

The post said that the delay of school will not effect the last day of school which is still scheduled for Friday, June 11.

Other dates and details about the delay of school can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

