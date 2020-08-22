Health officials encourage children to stay on a vaccine schedule

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A CDC report released in May found a drop in routine childhood vaccinations as a result of families staying at home. While families followed public health warnings about going out, an unfortunate result was many missed routine vaccinations.

Even though some children will not be back in the classroom for the start of the new school year, Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint is urging parents to make sure your child stays up-to-date with their vaccines. With the ongoing pandemic, and cold and flu season now approaching, it says vaccines are your child’s safest option for protection.

ABC12 News spoke with nurse Kim Warden. She is the director of quality improvement for Hamilton Community Health Network. Its mission focuses on improving health services for inner city populations.

Warden says on-time vaccination throughout childhood is essential because it helps provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases.

“It’s more crucial than ever and it’s more crucial to stay on the schedule so that each child is building their immune response, as it should be. With COVID, you need your immune response. You need your immunities built up. You need to stay healthy with sleeping, with eating, and everything else including vaccines.,” says Warden.

Warden says vaccines go through intense safety testing before being offered to the public.

She says if you have any doubts or questions about vaccines, talk with your child’s pediatrician or healthcare provider.

