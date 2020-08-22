High school bands preparing for the unknown as football gets pushed back

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Friday night halftime shows are usually reserved for the trumpets and the drums.

This year with no fall football in the fall, the marching bands will have to find a different venue.

Benjy Jones, Carman-Ainsworth High School band director explains, “That does change the direction of what our marching band is going to do... We’re looking at doing some field days when we bring in clinicians to work with us and doing some different community performances.”

Besides halftime at football games, the Carman Ainsworth high school band would also compete in competitions.

But the Michigan Competing Band Association canceled those events, and are unsure if they will re-schedule them for the spring.

Bands can still practices together, they just have to go outside and make sure they’re:

-Socially distanced

-Instruments are sanitized

-Wearing mask

“Music stands that get used we wipe those down every night. Anything that is going to be used or touched by other we do make sure we sanitize,” said Jones.

Jones also says he has had to change the way he teaches his classes, whether it’s teaching through Zoom or showing music in a different perspective.

“Give us another opportunity to explore music that isn’t performance based like music theory, history... get more in-depth genres of music outside of band or orchestra,” said Jones.

Still either way it’s so the students can be shown the beauty of music.

