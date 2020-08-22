Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our weekend started with very similar weather to Friday with temperatures running near 90, about 10 degrees above normal.

And it looks like significantly above normal weather continues until the end of next week.

Overnight, we'll see plenty of stars and just a few clouds from time to time.

Lows by daybreak will settle back to the low 60s.

Sunday will be more humid than Saturday with highs back up to 90 degrees.

North of the Great Lakes Bay Region, a stray thunderstorm is possible.

Next week will remain hot and humid with a mix of sun & clouds, and a few isolated thunderstorms through Thursday.

Expect afternoon highs from the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday, with low 90s possible Thursday.

Remnants from tropical system "Laura" may affect us by the end of the week, bringing a soaking rain/thunderstorm combination and cooler temperatures heading into next weekend.

