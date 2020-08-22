Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After some very pleasant weather this week, we’re in for more sizzle over the weekend!

We’ll have another great night for throwing open the windows as temperatures settle back to around 60 degrees.

Sunshine will be abundant on Saturday.

A southwest wind helps push the thermometer up to 90.

On Sunday, our humidity increases, making it feel a bit uncomfortable.

Look for highs in the upper 80s to around 90 again.

While a few showers could pop up on Monday, we may have a better chance of a soaking rain Tuesday morning.

Monday’s highs will wind up in the mid 80s with slightly cooler low 80s Tuesday.

Later in the week is up for grabs, as not one, but two tropical systems make their way toward the Gulf Coast states.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday.

Temperatures remain well above our normal of 79 for this time of year.

