Michigan reports 953 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths Saturday

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (08/22/2020)- The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan hovered near one thousand Saturday.

The newly released data marked the highest number of daily diagnoses the state has seen in days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 953 new cases Saturday, in addition to 11 COVID-related deaths. The state now has confirmed a total of 96,024 cases of coronavirus and 6,389 deaths attributed to the illness.

Eight of the 11 coronavirus deaths reported Saturday followed a routine vital records review.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

  • Genesee, 3,088 cases and 276 deaths, which is an increase of two cases and one death.
  • Saginaw, 2,128 cases and 127 deaths, which is an increase of two cases, one death.
  • Arenac, 43 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Bay, 671 cases and 36 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Clare, 85 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Gladwin, 66 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gratiot, 151 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Huron, 159 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Iosco, 116 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.
  • Isabella, 245 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of 37 cases.
  • Lapeer, 428 cases and 34 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Midland, 289 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Ogemaw, 40 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 22 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 53 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Sanilac, 112 cases and five deaths, which is no change.
  • Shiawassee, 342 cases and 28 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Tuscola, 356 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

