More heat heading into the weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More sunshine and very warm temperatures are expected as we head into the weekend as this very summer-like weather pattern takes hold over Mid-Michigan.

On Saturday, we will see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds drifting by during the afternoon. It is possible that a storm or two fires up in our northeastern counties late in the day. Highs across the area will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Much of the same thing is forecast for Sunday with more sunshine and an afternoon storm chance to the north. Once again, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A slightly better chance for rain and storms will come on Monday and Tuesday but there are still some questions as to how much rain we could see so the rain chances will remain low at this time. Highs will continue to be in the upper 80s. On Wednesday, slightly cooler temperatures are forecast with highs in the middle 80s and mostly dry conditions.

Towards the end of the week, a little more uncertainty is in the forecast as computer models battle out key differences in our weather pattern. Some of this will actually have to do with what happens in the tropics to our south with landfalling system(s). Right now, there is the chance for some showers and storms both Thursday and Friday with cooler air arriving for Friday.

