Advertisement

Portland protest turns violent, federal police clear plaza

Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.
Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.(Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal authorities on Saturday forced demonstrators away from a plaza near a federal building as dueling demonstrations in Portland by right-wing and left-wing protesters turned violent.

The area includes county and federal buildings and has been the site of numerous recent protests.

Department of Homeland Security officers moved through the plaza across from an 18-story federal building. A federal courthouse is also near that area.

The demonstration began at about noon near the Multnomah County Justice Center in Oregon’s biggest city, local media outlets reported. Demonstrators hurled rocks and other items at each other and got into fights. Streets were blocked amid the mayhem.

Images showed what appeared to be hundreds of people involved, many of them wearing helmets and carrying makeshift shields. Some demonstrators appeared to use pepper spray during clashes, and at least one person appeared to pull a gun. No arrests were reported.

The Justice Center in recent weeks has been the target of left-wing protesters mostly operating at night, when they frequently get into clashes with police. Saturday afternoon's demonstrations spread to other areas as crowds marched.

Right-wing groups had announced a rally near the Justice Center Saturday afternoon that quickly drew counter demonstrators. The building houses a police precinct, police headquarters, a county jail and courtrooms and is next door to a federal courthouse that was targeted for weeks last month by left-wing protesters who clashed with federal agents dispatched to Portland to protect it.

The protesters at Saturday's demonstration included the Proud Boys right-wing group and left-wing protest groups Democratic Socialists of America and Popular Mobilization, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Portland police issued a warning about two hours after the demonstrations began, warning that officers were prepared to start using crowd control weapons if the violence did not end.

Violent demonstrations have gripped in Portland for months, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The Saturday afternoon clashes followed predawn clashes between police and about 200 left-wing protesters outside a different police precinct. President Donald Trump on Saturday morning tweeted: “Another bad night of Rioting in Portland, Oregon,”

Demonstrators hurled bottles and rocks at officers and pointed lasers at them, damaging police cars and causing minor injuries for several officers, Portland police said in a statement.

One protester was given medical treatment at the scene after he threw rocks at officers and was shot with what police described as a “sponge-tipped less-lethal round,” the statement said.

He was among nine people arrested. Three were charged with assault on a police officer.

Many of the protesters wore helmets, eye protection, gas masks and body armor and some carried homemade wooden shields, police said.

A demonstration Friday that went into Saturday morning came a day after protesters in Portland clashed with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.

People in a group of about 100 late Thursday and before dawn Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them, Portland police said.

The agents set off smoke or tear gas and used crowd control munitions to try to disperse the crowd. Three people were arrested.

Also Friday, a number of federal buildings across the city were closed as the FBI investigated a car bomb threat.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions.

News

High school bands preparing for the unknown as football gets pushed back

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
High school bands preparing for the unknown as football gets pushed back

National

House votes Saturday to fund USPS

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
House lawmakers passed a bill to fund the U.S. Postal Service but it's expected to hit a roadblock once it reaches the Senate.

National

Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The order in Superior Court in Los Angeles determined Daniels won her lawsuit against Trump over the agreement that was signed 11 days before the 2016 presidential election. As a part of that deal, the losing party would pay the lawyers fees.

Latest News

Home

Michigan reports 953 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan hovered near one thousand Saturday. The newly released data marked the highest number of daily diagnoses the state has seen in days.

National

2 bodies found, 2 missing after explosion in Texas port

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Coast Guard helicopter and boats were searching for the missing crew members.

National

AP EXCLUSIVE: US faces back-to-school laptop shortage

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s three biggest computer companies, Lenovo, HP and Dell, have told school districts they have a shortage of nearly 5 million laptops.

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

National

Woman traumatized after police raid wrong home in Tenn.

Updated: 9 hours ago
The dents made when police kicked in the front door of Azaria Hines’ home remain, along with the trauma of that morning.

National

Woman traumatized after police raid wrong home in Tenn.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The dents made when police kicked in the front door of Azaria Hines’ home remain, along with the trauma of that morning.