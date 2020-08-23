Carrying on the family legacy in every stride

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Behind every name is a story and for the Crim family, their first chapter started 43 years ago when Bobby Crim and Lois Craig hosted the first Crim 10 Mile Road Race bringing together the community of Flint.

Running has always been part of the Crim family’s culture and for Zach Crim, his passion began when he was young watching the generations before him.

“I remember as a kid my dad running 5 miles a day every year and then the miles creeping up on you in June as you train for the Crim. He runs because my grandpa runs so it’s sort of a family tradition and the Crim was always the big race of the year. The culmination of all that hard work,” said Crim.

Zach’s first Crim experience started way back.

“I started running the teddy bear trot when I could barely walk and then my first Crim experience was when I was 2 weeks old. I stayed at a hotel with my grandpa outside the finish line.”

With running in the family DNA, comes a little competition. For now Zach’s grandpa Bobby holds the family record.

“I have not beat his record time at the Crim yet. I was about 45 seconds shy of beating it last year. He set the family record when he was 50 years old, so he always says I have to do it when I’m 50 as well. I just say that gives me 20 years to train and I’m going to blow him out of the water at that point,” said Crim.

At 88 Years old, Bobby still participates in the Crim running the 10 miles. Zach says that strength is something he admires most.

“My grandpa is really an inspiration to me. He has an incredible work ethic. He faced a lot of challenges in his life and he never forgot where he came from and the legacy he wants to leave and what’s really important to him. It’s an honor to follow that legacy.”

