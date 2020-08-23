Advertisement

Carrying on the family legacy in every stride

Running has always been part of the Crim family’s culture and for Zach Crim, his passion began when he was young watching the generations before him.
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Behind every name is a story and for the Crim family, their first chapter started 43 years ago when Bobby Crim and Lois Craig hosted the first Crim 10 Mile Road Race bringing together the community of Flint. 

Running has always been part of the Crim family’s culture and for Zach Crim, his passion began when he was young watching the generations before him.

“I remember as a kid my dad running 5 miles a day every year and then the miles creeping up on you in June as you train for the Crim. He runs because my grandpa runs so it’s sort of a family tradition and the Crim was always the big race of the year. The culmination of all that hard work,” said Crim. 

Zach’s first Crim experience started way back.

“I started running the teddy bear trot when I could barely walk and then my first Crim experience was when I was 2 weeks old. I stayed at a hotel with my grandpa outside the finish line.”

With running in the family DNA, comes a little competition. For now Zach’s grandpa Bobby holds the family record.

“I have not beat his record time at the Crim yet. I was about 45 seconds shy of beating it last year. He set the family record when he was 50 years old, so he always says I have to do it when I’m 50 as well. I just say that gives me 20 years to train and I’m going to blow him out of the water at that point,” said Crim.

At 88 Years old, Bobby still participates in the Crim running the 10 miles. Zach says that strength is something he admires most.

“My grandpa is really an inspiration to me. He has an incredible work ethic. He faced a lot of challenges in his life and he never forgot where he came from and the legacy he wants to leave and what’s really important to him. It’s an honor to follow that legacy.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crim Festival Of Races

Crim bringing the community together one mile at a time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Cariel
Adrian Walker is a Flinstone and after graduating from Michigan State, he left the mitten and landed a job in Washington D.C. After he left, a little piece of home went with him motivating him to give back to the community that shaped who he is today.

Crim Festival Of Races

Drury family running their first Crim together online

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Green
The Drury family is going from volunteers to runners in the Crim

Crim Festival Of Races

Family 2,000 miles apart still running in the Crim together

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Green
Cantor family may be far apart but the Crim has brought them together.

Back To School

Frankenmuth School District delays start of school year

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:41 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Frankenmuth School District announced Friday the school year has been delayed because of some COVID-19 related obstacles.

Latest News

Person Of The Week

Person of the Week: Karen Christian

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Potter Elementary School teacher Karen Christian bought school supplies for her students and personally delivered them this week.

Back To The Bricks

Back to the Bricks donates $4,300+ to Whaley Children’s Center

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Back to the Bricks donated more than $4,300 to help the organization. Whaley’s CEO says this couldn’t have come at a better time.

Flint Water Emergency

Flint water activist Melissa Mays holding out for more court settlements

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
More than 4 years and countless hearings later, a historic settlement has been reached with the state. Melissa Mays is reminding her community this is just the beginning.

Flint Water Emergency

Family of Flint water Legionnaires` victim says settlement is not an apology

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
John Snyder has become one of the faces for the widespread devastation caused by improperly treated water, leading to criminal and civil litigation.

Community

Red Cross assists Flint apartment building residents after fire

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By David Jacobs
A fire occurred at a Flint apartment building earlier this week.

Home

Flood recovery continues in Midland County

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The goal of FEMA is to help meet the essential needs of homeowners.