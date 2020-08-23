Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our weekend ends with another hot day.

Temperatures climbed back up into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees Sunday afternoon.

We'll have to contend with hot and humid weather until Friday, when we pick up some decent rain from the remnants of a tropical system named Laura.

Overnight, we'll see plenty of stars and just a handful of passing clouds from time to time.

Lows will just dip to the mid 60s.

The week starts off with plenty of sunshine, heat and humidity.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most of us will stay dry, as the thermometer heads back up to around 90 degrees.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather, as any of those thunderstorms could drop some small hail or high wind gusts up to 60 mph, as well as heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Late Monday night into Tuesday morning, some rain & thunderstorms are possible, ahead of a cold front.

By Tuesday afternoon, some sun returns with drier conditions with highs in the mid 80s.

I'm expecting dry weather Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

We'll heat up again Thursday with temperatures back up to 90.

Both days, some sun and clouds will be overhead.

A soaking rain with some thunderstorms are likely Friday.

