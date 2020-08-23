More heat to wrap up the weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A copy and paste type forecast is expected for the next two days as our hot stretch of weather continues across Mid-Michigan.

After some places got into the 90s on Saturday, similar temperatures are expected for today with highs back in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with slightly cooler temperatures in the Thumb. There will be a touch more humidity today so it'll feel a bit warmer than yesterday. Into the afternoon, an isolated storm or two could fire up in our northern counties. The best chance for rain/storms today will be in Ogemaw and Iosco counties. Otherwise, it'll be a mostly sunny day.

To begin the work week, more heat and sunshine is expected. We could see a stray thunderstorm pop up throughout the day on Monday but chances appear to be rather limited. One thing we will have to watch for is that any storm that does develop, could be on the strong-side with some gusty winds and hail. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated but the Storm Prediction Center does have a marginal risk (1 out of 5) in place for all of Mid-Michigan. Highs again will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A little bit better chance for some rain and storms will come on Tuesday as a frontal boundary moves through. This will bring us some scattered storms throughout the day and some of these could also be on the strong-side but widespread severe weather is not expected. The SPC has another marginal risk in place for the area on Tuesday. Storm chances could linger into Wednesday as well. As for temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the middle 80s.

The warmest day out of the next seven appears to come on Thursday when we will climb into the lower 90s with a stray storm chance late in the day. Towards the end of the week, a stronger system will move into the area and we may see some added moisture from now Tropical Storm Laura that will move northward so it appears thunderstorms are likely on Friday. Behind this system, much cooler air arrives into the area for next weekend.

