Advertisement

More heat to wrap up the weekend

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A copy and paste type forecast is expected for the next two days as our hot stretch of weather continues across Mid-Michigan.

After some places got into the 90s on Saturday, similar temperatures are expected for today with highs back in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with slightly cooler temperatures in the Thumb. There will be a touch more humidity today so it'll feel a bit warmer than yesterday. Into the afternoon, an isolated storm or two could fire up in our northern counties. The best chance for rain/storms today will be in Ogemaw and Iosco counties. Otherwise, it'll be a mostly sunny day.

To begin the work week, more heat and sunshine is expected. We could see a stray thunderstorm pop up throughout the day on Monday but chances appear to be rather limited. One thing we will have to watch for is that any storm that does develop, could be on the strong-side with some gusty winds and hail. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated but the Storm Prediction Center does have a marginal risk (1 out of 5) in place for all of Mid-Michigan. Highs again will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A little bit better chance for some rain and storms will come on Tuesday as a frontal boundary moves through. This will bring us some scattered storms throughout the day and some of these could also be on the strong-side but widespread severe weather is not expected. The SPC has another marginal risk in place for the area on Tuesday. Storm chances could linger into Wednesday as well. As for temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the middle 80s.

The warmest day out of the next seven appears to come on Thursday when we will climb into the lower 90s with a stray storm chance late in the day. Towards the end of the week, a stronger system will move into the area and we may see some added moisture from now Tropical Storm Laura that will move northward so it appears thunderstorms are likely on Friday. Behind this system, much cooler air arrives into the area for next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Very hot and more humid weather continues for much of this week

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Forecast

Warm weather continues plus with some higher humidity

Updated: 14 hours ago
Warm weather continues plus with some higher humidity

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Extra hot and humid weather continues well into next week.

Latest News

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT

Forecast

More heat heading into the weekend

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
More sunshine and very warm temperatures are expected as we head into the weekend as this very summer-like weather pattern takes hold over Mid-Michigan.

Forecast

Warm weather continues into the weekend

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT
Warm weather continues into the weekend

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Hotter and more humid weather returns this weekend

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
|
Hotter and more humid weather expected this weekend

Forecast

Heat wave beings in Mid-Michigan

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
As we head into the final weeks of summer, a long heat wave is expected to overtake the area with temperatures well above average for the foreseeable future. Side note: on Friday, the average high in Mid-Michigan falls to 79 degrees.