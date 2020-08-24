“A tax on the poor”: Attorney upset that inmates eligible for bond remain in jail during pandemic

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Suspected criminals are caught in a sort of COVID court limbo.

A number of people are in jail, accused of crimes, but their cases can’t move forward because most courts have not resumed jury trials because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of Rico Neal’s clients is a teenager who is accused in a high-profile gun robbery.

He’s been in jail for a year without getting a speedy trial because of COVID-19.

“Just when we were going to have some action, we got hit with covid,” says Saginaw Public Defender Rico Neal.

That action was to take place in court in March as three teenagers faced a jury trial for their alleged role in a Saginaw Township gun store robbery. 49 guns were taken last August from Showtime Guns and Ammo, only 11 have been recovered. Travontis Miller, Remy Delgado, and Preston O’Leary were arrested a year ago this week and are being held on bond. Two juveniles are also charged in the gun heist. Rico Neal represents the now 18-year-old O’Leary and was successful in getting his client’s bond modified last month, but it didn’t help get his client out of jail.

“Not only can he not afford a $250,000 bond, or ten percent of that, he doesn’t come from a family of considerable means, so they are struggling to even come up with the $6,000 or $7000 requested by the bondsmen,” he says.

A monetary bond is secured by the court to ensure a defendant in a criminal case appears for his or her next court date. Neal says the system is not fair.

“Its more or less a tax on the poor, if he could pay, he would be out, because he cannot afford to pay, he is sitting,” Neal says.

It appears O’Leary and others will be sitting for awhile longer, because at this point, its not clear when Saginaw County will resume jury trials.

“They are not doing court business, and they are not going to be doing trials for the foreseeable future,” says Neal.

Neal says investigators are concerned there are still 38 guns unaccounted for.

“He is presumed innocent regardless on whether or not you have a number of outstanding guns in the community,” he says.

I spoke to Saginaw County’s Chief Judge, Darnell Jackson this afternoon and he says a plan is in place to start jury trials in October or November.

