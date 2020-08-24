Advertisement

“A tax on the poor”: Attorney upset that inmates eligible for bond remain in jail during pandemic

Teenagers arrested in gun store robbery last August still in jail, awaiting trial.
(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Suspected criminals are caught in a sort of COVID court limbo.

A number of people are in jail, accused of crimes, but their cases can’t move forward because most courts have not resumed jury trials because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of Rico Neal’s clients is a teenager who is accused in a high-profile gun robbery.

He’s been in jail for a year without getting a speedy trial because of COVID-19.

“Just when we were going to have some action, we got hit with covid,” says Saginaw Public Defender Rico Neal.

That action was to take place in court in March as three teenagers faced a jury trial for their alleged role in a Saginaw Township gun store robbery. 49 guns were taken last August from Showtime Guns and Ammo, only 11 have been recovered. Travontis Miller, Remy Delgado, and Preston O’Leary were arrested a year ago this week and are being held on bond. Two juveniles are also charged in the gun heist. Rico Neal represents the now 18-year-old O’Leary and was successful in getting his client’s bond modified last month, but it didn’t help get his client out of jail.

“Not only can he not afford a $250,000 bond, or ten percent of that, he doesn’t come from a family of considerable means, so they are struggling to even come up with the $6,000 or $7000 requested by the bondsmen,” he says.

A monetary bond is secured by the court to ensure a defendant in a criminal case appears for his or her next court date. Neal says the system is not fair.

“Its more or less a tax on the poor, if he could pay, he would be out, because he cannot afford to pay, he is sitting,” Neal says.

It appears O’Leary and others will be sitting for awhile longer, because at this point, its not clear when Saginaw County will resume jury trials.

“They are not doing court business, and they are not going to be doing trials for the foreseeable future,” says Neal.

Neal says investigators are concerned there are still 38 guns unaccounted for.

“He is presumed innocent regardless on whether or not you have a number of outstanding guns in the community,” he says.

I spoke to Saginaw County’s Chief Judge, Darnell Jackson this afternoon and he says a plan is in place to start jury trials in October or November.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Home

It’s move-in day for students at SVSU

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
They have staggered the move-ins over 6 days for the health and safety of students, their family and the staff at SVSU.

News

Ascension Genesys Hospital finishes trial for authorized plasma therapy for coronavirus patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Ascension Genesys Hospital finishes trial for authorized plasma therapy for coronavirus patients.

State

Michigan’s budget situation improves, but billion-dollar shortfalls remain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan will lose a substantial amount of tax revenue, but the situation is less dire than estimates from May.

Coronavirus

Emergency order limits gatherings near Central Michigan University after COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Health officials are imposing stricter limits on gatherings around Central Michigan University after an outbreak of coronavirus has been reported since students returned to classes.

Latest News

Crime

Bay County murder victim identified as 36-year-old mother of 5

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Investigators say the burned body of Heidi Dowd was found behind a building near Neuman Road in Mount Forest Township on Aug. 17.

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus deaths remain flat as confirmed cases rise again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 868 new cases of the illness and four deaths on Monday.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Shiawassee County woman dies after car overturns on Woodbury Road

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan State Police say the 31-year-old woman was driving on Woodbury Road near Laingsburg when she lost control and the car rolled over.

State

Portion of M-10 dedicated to longtime Michigan resident Aretha Franklin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The state is unveiling the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway sign

News

Flint police investigating death of man found on a sidewalk

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Flint Police Department is investigating the death as suspicious.