Ascension Genesys Hospital finishes trial for authorized plasma therapy for coronavirus patients

By Regan Blissett
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Grand Blanc Twp., Mich. (WJRT) - (8/24/2020)

“I was so happy to see that we finally have one option of treatment proven by studies that we could use to help fight infection and help our patients recover.”

A mid-Michigan doctor is overjoyed to hear the announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about new treatment options to fight COVID-19.

The federal agency issued an emergency use authorization yesterday to investigate convalescent plasma for the treatment of hospitalized patients.

ABC12 first told you about two local hospitals participating in a trial in May.

Using convalescent plasma is not a cure however, it’s a step in the right direction until a vaccine is found.

Ascension Genesys is one of the mid-Michigan hospitals a part of the Mayo Clinic trial.

It started in April to see if plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients could help hospitalized patients fight the virus.

“So plasma is the serum that comes out of a person that donates blood. So when you donate blood, the liquid that comes out of the blood, that’s separated from the red blood cells, and has a protein that helps. Those are called antibodies that help fight the infection for COVID-19,” said Doctor Muhammed Aboudan, medical director for the intensive care unit at Ascension Genesys.

Doctor Aboudan says 20,000 patients overall were enrolled in the Mayo Clinic Trial but he isn’t allowed to say how many of those patients were treated here in mid-Michigan.

“The Mayo Clinic study did demonstrate improvement and mortality compared to patients who did not receive the convalescent plasma, and I was very happy and pleased to hear that,” said Aboudan.

The trial ended today but with the authorization from the FDA, it means hospitals like Ascension Genesys can continue to offer this treatment option.

Aboudan also added, “I would encourage every recovered patient to reach out to try to donate plasma, to help fight the infection that somebody else has.”

If you have recovered from COVID-19 and are interested in donating plasma, you can register by calling 866-702-HOPE or online at www.versiti.org/covid19plasma.

