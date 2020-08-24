Bay County murder victim identified as 36-year-old mother of 5

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has identified the burned body found behind a business a week ago as a 36-year-old mother of five children.

Investigators say the burned body of Heidi Dowd was found behind a building near Neuman Road in Mount Forest Township on Aug. 17. The property owner discovered the burned body and called police.

Police believe Dowd was also shot.

She was from the West Branch area and a GoFundMe page indicates she had five children.

There have been no arrests and investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.

