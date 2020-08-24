Advertisement

Bay County murder victim identified as 36-year-old mother of 5

The Bay County Sheriff's Office
The Bay County Sheriff's Office (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has identified the burned body found behind a business a week ago as a 36-year-old mother of five children.

Investigators say the burned body of Heidi Dowd was found behind a building near Neuman Road in Mount Forest Township on Aug. 17. The property owner discovered the burned body and called police.

Police believe Dowd was also shot.

She was from the West Branch area and a GoFundMe page indicates she had five children.

There have been no arrests and investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Home

It’s move-in day for students at SVSU

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
They have staggered the move-ins over 6 days for the health and safety of students, their family and the staff at SVSU.

News

Ascension Genesys Hospital finishes trial for authorized plasma therapy for coronavirus patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Ascension Genesys Hospital finishes trial for authorized plasma therapy for coronavirus patients.

State

Michigan’s budget situation improves, but billion-dollar shortfalls remain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan will lose a substantial amount of tax revenue, but the situation is less dire than estimates from May.

Coronavirus

Emergency order limits gatherings near Central Michigan University after COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Health officials are imposing stricter limits on gatherings around Central Michigan University after an outbreak of coronavirus has been reported since students returned to classes.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus deaths remain flat as confirmed cases rise again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 868 new cases of the illness and four deaths on Monday.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Shiawassee County woman dies after car overturns on Woodbury Road

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan State Police say the 31-year-old woman was driving on Woodbury Road near Laingsburg when she lost control and the car rolled over.

State

Portion of M-10 dedicated to longtime Michigan resident Aretha Franklin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The state is unveiling the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway sign

News

Flint police investigating death of man found on a sidewalk

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Flint Police Department is investigating the death as suspicious.

News

Flint woman in critical condition after stabbing; man in police custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police say the stabbing was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Pulaski Avenue.