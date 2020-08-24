Bridgeport-Spaulding superintendent addresses virtual learning challenges

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Many school districts in Mid-Michigan have opted to start the year fully online.

The superintendent of one district is promising a quality education whether students are in the classroom or learning from home.

“It is such an unknown world that we’re walking into right now,” says Mark Whelton, Superintendent of the Bridgeport-Spaulding School District in Saginaw County.

Parents have been asked to fill out a survey on the district’s website. So far, about three out of four students will be doing virtual learning.

“We will be issuing Chromebooks, one to one,” says Whelton.

Each student, around 1,500 in the district, will receive a Chromebook to use in class or at home, and all work will be done on the device.

“It’s seemless, you don’t get something different if you come to school than if you stay at home,” says Whelton.

In spring, it was a scramble to figure out the best way to move teaching online. But come fall, students will be using two different virtual learning platforms picked by the district.

“We’re well prepared for a vitual environment this fall,” says Whelton.

As far as internet access, Whelton is hoping for more funding from the state and federal government to create hotspots.

“We also have sites attached to our buildings, exterior wi-fi. So they may come to the parking lots. There’s the library. There’s a lot of different sites that are within the community where there’s free wi-fi as well,” says Whelton.

Whelton admits he has some concerns with online learning.

“Virtual learning isn’t for everybody,” he says.

But he is confident students can succeed, as long as there is constant communication between teachers, students, and parents. He says he knows his teachers and students do not back down to a challenge.

“No one has done this before,” says Whelton. “So there is no roadmap. And we’re building the roadmap as we speak. There is no district that has the perfect answer. So there’s going to be bumps in the road. And while there are bumps in the road, hang in there, because we will get through those and we will move beyond those roadblocks so we can have success for all kids.”

For in-person learning, Whelton says schools in the district will have temperature sensing cameras that privately alert adminstrators, and cleanings will take place in between classes at all schools, as well as deep cleanings every night.

