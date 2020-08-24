Advertisement

Coronavirus cases at Central Michigan University multiply in first week of classes

(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Just one week after students started class at Central Michigan University, COVID-19 is already spreading on campus.

UPDATE: Emergency order limits gatherings near Central Michigan University after COVID-19 outbreak

The Central Michigan District Health Department says 75 confirmed cases have been linked to students who are returning to the Mount Pleasant school as of Sunday. The university has identified 54 cases involving current students in the past week.

Monday’s totals are a 10-fold spike from last Monday, when the case count sat at five.

The health department’s figures include current and recent students, along with people who came in contact with them. Several of the cases involve students living with roommates and who attended large gatherings since returning to the Mount Pleasant area, according to the health department.

“Our investigations have shown that many individuals that have tested positive live with several roommates or have attended large social gatherings,” the health department statement says.

Students with coronavirus who return home to quarantine are still counted in Isabella County’s figures.

Health director Steve Hall believes that it’ll be tough getting through the school year safely with in-person instruction.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Thousands of facilities allowed to bypass environmental rules in pandemic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The result: approval for less environmental monitoring at some Texas refineries and at an army depot dismantling warheads armed with nerve gas in Kentucky, manure piling up and the mass disposal of livestock carcasses at farms in Iowa and Minnesota, and other risks to communities.

Home

It’s move-in day for students at SVSU

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
They have staggered the move-ins over 6 days for the health and safety of students, their family and the staff at SVSU.

Coronavirus

Emergency order limits gatherings near Central Michigan University after COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Health officials are imposing stricter limits on gatherings around Central Michigan University after an outbreak of coronavirus has been reported since students returned to classes.

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus deaths remain flat as confirmed cases rise again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 868 new cases of the illness and four deaths on Monday.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
In the last several weeks, there has been a 90% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among children in the U.S.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Coronavirus

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

National Politics

Postmaster general: I won't put machines back

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
USPS Postmaster Louis DeJoy responds to Rep. Stephen Lynch about whether he will put the high-speed sorting machines back.

Coronavirus

WHO: Children aged 6-to-11 should wear masks at times, too

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization says children aged 6 to 11 should wear masks in some cases to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

Health

Intubation tube keeping medical personnel safe

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
For those on the hospital frontlines, intubating a patient can be risky. One hospital has designed a way to put COVID patients in a protective “bubble” during these procedures.