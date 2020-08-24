Coronavirus cases at Central Michigan University multiply in first week of classes

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Just one week after students started class at Central Michigan University, COVID-19 is already spreading on campus.

The Central Michigan District Health Department says 75 confirmed cases have been linked to students who are returning to the Mount Pleasant school as of Sunday. The university has identified 54 cases involving current students in the past week.

Monday’s totals are a 10-fold spike from last Monday, when the case count sat at five.

The health department’s figures include current and recent students, along with people who came in contact with them. Several of the cases involve students living with roommates and who attended large gatherings since returning to the Mount Pleasant area, according to the health department.

“Our investigations have shown that many individuals that have tested positive live with several roommates or have attended large social gatherings,” the health department statement says.

Students with coronavirus who return home to quarantine are still counted in Isabella County’s figures.

Health director Steve Hall believes that it’ll be tough getting through the school year safely with in-person instruction.

