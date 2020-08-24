Crossing the finish line, Crim CEO Gerry Myers retires

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/23/2020) - It’s a Ghandi quote you will see when you walk into the Crim office.

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

It’s been there ever since Gerry Myers became the race’s CEO 15 years ago. This year’s 10 days of Crim wraps up Sunday and this year’s virtual Crim will be the final one with him in charge. Myers plans to retire.

But thanks to his leadership, he leaves the Crim and city he loves empowered to rise above whatever the future may bring.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.