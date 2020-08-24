Advertisement

Crossing the finish line, Crim CEO Gerry Myers retires

By Angie Hendershot
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/23/2020) - It’s a Ghandi quote you will see when you walk into the Crim office.

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

It’s been there ever since Gerry Myers became the race’s CEO 15 years ago. This year’s 10 days of Crim wraps up Sunday and this year’s virtual Crim will be the final one with him in charge. Myers plans to retire.

But thanks to his leadership, he leaves the Crim and city he loves empowered to rise above whatever the future may bring.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Home

It’s move-in day for students at SVSU

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
They have staggered the move-ins over 6 days for the health and safety of students, their family and the staff at SVSU.

News

Ascension Genesys Hospital finishes trial for authorized plasma therapy for coronavirus patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Ascension Genesys Hospital finishes trial for authorized plasma therapy for coronavirus patients.

State

Michigan’s budget situation improves, but billion-dollar shortfalls remain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan will lose a substantial amount of tax revenue, but the situation is less dire than estimates from May.

Local

“A tax on the poor”: Attorney upset that inmates eligible for bond remain in jail during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Terry Camp
A public defender is upset that his 18 year old client can't bond out of jail as he awaits trial in a gun store robbery case, a trial delayed since March because of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Emergency order limits gatherings near Central Michigan University after COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Health officials are imposing stricter limits on gatherings around Central Michigan University after an outbreak of coronavirus has been reported since students returned to classes.

Latest News

Crime

Bay County murder victim identified as 36-year-old mother of 5

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Investigators say the burned body of Heidi Dowd was found behind a building near Neuman Road in Mount Forest Township on Aug. 17.

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus deaths remain flat as confirmed cases rise again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 868 new cases of the illness and four deaths on Monday.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Shiawassee County woman dies after car overturns on Woodbury Road

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan State Police say the 31-year-old woman was driving on Woodbury Road near Laingsburg when she lost control and the car rolled over.

State

Portion of M-10 dedicated to longtime Michigan resident Aretha Franklin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The state is unveiling the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway sign

News

Flint police investigating death of man found on a sidewalk

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Flint Police Department is investigating the death as suspicious.