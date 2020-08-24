Advertisement

‘Dead’ woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A young woman who was declared dead at her suburban Detroit home opened her eyes at a funeral home as she was about to embalmed, a lawyer said Monday.

“They would have begun draining her blood to be very, very frank about it,” Geoffrey Fieger told WXYZ-TV.

The Southfield fire department acknowledged it was involved in a bizarre set of events Sunday that began when a medical crew was summoned to a home where a 20-year-old woman was unresponsive.

Paramedics tried to revive the woman for 30 minutes and consulted an emergency room doctor, the department said.

The doctor “pronounced the patient deceased based upon medical information provided” from the scene, the department said.

The Oakland County medical examiner's office said the body could be released to the family without an autopsy, according to the fire department.

But then came a startling discovery at the James H. Cole funeral home in Detroit: The woman was still alive more than an hour later.

“Our staff confirmed she was breathing” and called a emergency medical crew, the funeral home said.

Fieger, who was hired by the family, identified the woman as Timesha Beauchamp.

“They were about to embalm her, which is most frightening, had she not had her eyes open. ... The funeral home unzipping the body bag — literally — that’s what happened to Timesha, and seeing her alive with her eyes open,” Fieger said.

Fieger didn't return a message from The Associated Press. Beauchamp's mother struggled to sum up her feelings.

“My heart is so heavy. Someone pronounced my child dead, and she’s not even dead,” the mother told WDIV-TV, which didn’t identify her by name.

There was no official information on Beauchamp's condition Monday.

Southfield said it’s conducting an internal investigation but insisted that the fire and police departments followed procedures.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha became the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

National Politics

Thousands of facilities allowed to bypass environmental rules in pandemic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The result: approval for less environmental monitoring at some Texas refineries and at an army depot dismantling warheads armed with nerve gas in Kentucky, manure piling up and the mass disposal of livestock carcasses at farms in Iowa and Minnesota, and other risks to communities.

Home

It’s move-in day for students at SVSU

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
They have staggered the move-ins over 6 days for the health and safety of students, their family and the staff at SVSU.

National

Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as head of Liberty University

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

National

Chrissy Teigen buys supplies for teacher wish lists

Updated: 1 hour ago
Teachers are sending their Amazon Wish Lists to Chrissy Teigen on Twitter.

Latest News

National Politics

NY AG probes if Trump pumped up value of estate and assets, wants Eric Trump to testify

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s Democratic attorney general asked a court Monday to enforce subpoenas into an investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his businesses inflated assets on financial statements.

News

Ascension Genesys Hospital finishes trial for authorized plasma therapy for coronavirus patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Ascension Genesys Hospital finishes trial for authorized plasma therapy for coronavirus patients.

State

Michigan’s budget situation improves, but billion-dollar shortfalls remain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan will lose a substantial amount of tax revenue, but the situation is less dire than estimates from May.

National Politics

Republicans nominate Trump; he questions election integrity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

Coronavirus

Emergency order limits gatherings near Central Michigan University after COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Health officials are imposing stricter limits on gatherings around Central Michigan University after an outbreak of coronavirus has been reported since students returned to classes.

National

Tropical Storm Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph.