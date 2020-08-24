Emergency order limits gatherings near Central Michigan University after COVID-19 outbreak

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Health officials are imposing stricter limits on gatherings around Central Michigan University after an outbreak of coronavirus has been reported since students returned to classes.

The Central Michigan District Health Department issued an emergency public health order on Monday limiting outdoor gatherings to 25 people in the city of Mount Pleasant and neighboring Union Township. The limit will remain in place until further notice.

The order is stricter than the statewide order, which limits gatherings to 100 people. Indoor gatherings cannot exceed more than 10 people under a statewide order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The health department is taking action after a more than 10-fold increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since students returned to campus. After reporting only five cases last week, more than 70 have been confirmed this week involving current and recent students.

The health department has received several reports of students taking part in large gatherings over the past week.

“We have seen a large increase in cases since students returned to the Mount Pleasant area,” said Health Officer Steve Hall. “Our investigations have shown that the majority of these cases had attended large social gatherings. Restrictions on the size of outdoor gatherings, along with other preventive measures, will help us reduce the spread of this virus.”

