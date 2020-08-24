Flint man critically injured after turning in front of another vehicle, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man received critical injuries Saturday evening after police say he made a left turn into the path of another vehicle on Dort Highway.

Investigators from the Flint Police Department say 26-year-old Arion Deonte Stribling was driving north on Dort Highway when he turned left to Lapeer Road around 8 p.m. Another vehicle heading south on Dort Highway hit Stribling on the passenger side.

Police say Stribling was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition with head and internal injuries. Occupants of the southbound vehicle were listed in good condition at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6808.

