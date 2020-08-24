Flint mother reacts to double shooting outside Rube’s Bar & Grill

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/23/2020) - One victim died and another was listed in serious condition after a shooting outside Rube’s Bar and Grill in Flint.

The shooting happened late Friday off North Chevrolet near Flushing Road.

One Flint resident, a mother of three, lives directly behind the building. At this point, she says she’s fed up and doesn’t plan on living there much longer.

“It’s multiple gunshots, screaming, yelling all night long,” Angela Starling said.

Starling says it was terrifying to hear right outside her door. It’s not the first time she’s dealt with something like this, and she doesn’t think it’ll be the last.

“It’s scary. It’s horrible. I’m terrified. My kids are terrified. Some nights, I be at work. They call me, screaming, yelling, ‘Mom, what do we do?’ I’m like what can I do?” Starling said.

Starling says that’s a question she faces every single day: what can she do? Thinking about her children, she has her mind made up.

“I’m ready to move because of all the crime that’s going on. Bullets don’t have names on it, so how can I protect my kids if they’re still here? I can’t do nothing about it,” Staring said.

Rube’s Bar and Grill is trying to do something about it, posting on Facebook and acknowledging that “pop up parties” have grown in frequency and size because coronavirus restrictions are limiting capacity for their bar and others.

To help with the issue and make the community safer, until further notice they’ll be closed on the weekends.

We did reach out to owners, and haven’t heard back, but for Starling, it might be too little too late.

“The crime is very high around here, so it’s like I’m gone. It’s not safe around here no more,” Starling said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.