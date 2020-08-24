Flint police investigating death of man found on a sidewalk

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police officers checking on the status of a man lying on the sidewalk found him dead Friday afternoon.

The Flint Police Department is investigating the death as suspicious.

The 29-year-old was found dead in 500 block of East Jamieson Street around 1 p.m. Friday. Investigators did not say on Monday how he died and no suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on the man’s death should call Michigan State Police at 989-414-0329 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to leave an anonymous tip.

