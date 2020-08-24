Flint woman in critical condition after stabbing; man in police custody

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition Monday after she was stabbed several times.

The Flint Police Department arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with the case.

Police say the stabbing was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Pulaski Avenue. Officers found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds from a knife and an ambulance rushed her to Hurley Medical Center.

She remained in critical condition Monday, according to police.

Investigators say the 49-year-old man arrived at McLaren Flint Hospital early Sunday for treatment of a cut to is right arm, which they believe he suffered while stabbing the woman. He was treated and transferred to the Genesee County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6947.

