It’s move-in day for students at SVSU

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -It’s move in day at Saginaw Valley State University--taking place in the mist of the coronavirus pandemic.

Incoming freshman Mary Price is both excited and concerned as she moves into her dorm Monday.

“It’s risky, but I think it’s going to be okay as long everybody keeps their distance,” said SVSU student, Mary Price.

Campus officials expect around 375 students to move into their residence halls Monday.

They have staggered the move-ins over 6 days for the health and safety of students, their family and the staff at SVSU.

They have also hired 100 students to help reinforce health and safety measures.

“Move in is pretty nice. Everybody has their date to move in which is pretty cool. I’m moving in early so we can sanitize everything before my roommate comes, which they appreciate,” Price said.

All students and their guests are also required to complete a daily health screening for COVID-19 symptoms before coming to campus each day.

They are also encouraged to get tested for coronavirus prior to their arrival. Each student may bring up to 2 guests to assist them with moving.

Mike Barone is helping his daughter Emma move into her campus housing.

He is leaving her with the expectation she will follow the safety guidelines while on and off campus.

“I think there is plenty of safety measures in place and I trust that she will be safe and she knows what she is supposed to do and what to stay away from and I’m confident that she will,” said parent, Mike Barone

But other universities are already facing coronavirus outbreaks. By the end of the first week of classes at Central Michigan University, there were 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus connected to students.

Monday, they had 54.

Mary Price hope it’s not a similar situation here at SVSU and that students follow the safety measures to keep everyone healthy.

“Probably not. They should or the consequences are pretty bad,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.