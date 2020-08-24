Advertisement

It’s move-in day for students at SVSU

They have staggered the move-ins over 6 days for the health and safety of students, their family and the staff at SVSU.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -It’s move in day at Saginaw Valley State University--taking place in the mist of the coronavirus pandemic.

Incoming freshman Mary Price is both excited and concerned as she moves into her dorm Monday.

“It’s risky, but I think it’s going to be okay as long everybody keeps their distance,” said SVSU student, Mary Price.

Campus officials expect around 375 students to move into their residence halls Monday.

They have staggered the move-ins over 6 days for the health and safety of students, their family and the staff at SVSU.

They have also hired 100 students to help reinforce health and safety measures.

“Move in is pretty nice. Everybody has their date to move in which is pretty cool. I’m moving in early so we can sanitize everything before my roommate comes, which they appreciate,” Price said.

All students and their guests are also required to complete a daily health screening for COVID-19 symptoms before coming to campus each day.

They are also encouraged to get tested for coronavirus prior to their arrival. Each student may bring up to 2 guests to assist them with moving.

Mike Barone is helping his daughter Emma move into her campus housing.

He is leaving her with the expectation she will follow the safety guidelines while on and off campus.

“I think there is plenty of safety measures in place and I trust that she will be safe and she knows what she is supposed to do and what to stay away from and I’m confident that she will,” said parent, Mike Barone

But other universities are already facing coronavirus outbreaks. By the end of the first week of classes at Central Michigan University, there were 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus connected to students.

Monday, they had 54.

Mary Price hope it’s not a similar situation here at SVSU and that students follow the safety measures to keep everyone healthy.

“Probably not. They should or the consequences are pretty bad,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Home

Last week it was the Democrats, now it’s the Republicans turn as RNC gets underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The RNC is taking place in Charlotte, NC

Home

Michigan reports 953 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan hovered near one thousand Saturday. The newly released data marked the highest number of daily diagnoses the state has seen in days.

Home

Flood recovery continues in Midland County

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The goal of FEMA is to help meet the essential needs of homeowners.

Home

Michigan delegate reacts historic night at Democratic National Convention

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Wednesday night-- California Senator Kamala Harris became the first Black woman and Asian American to accept the nomination for vice president from a major political party, making history.

Latest News

Sports

Legendary Beecher coach Moses Lacy passed away on Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM EDT
|
By Jason Lewis
Moses Lacy led the Bucs to 3 state championships and 14 Big Nine titles in 19 seasons on the bench as a head coach and assistant at Beecher.

Politics

Michigan delegate takes part in ‘virtual’ Democratic National Convention

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
But, because of COVID-19 politics in 2020 is anything, but normal.

News

Bay County sheriff: Speed and alcohol likely factors in deadly boat crash

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Two others also from Saginaw, were hospitalized.

Home

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to address Democratic National Convention on Monday

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Michigan is in the spotlight heading into Monday. With Governor Gretchen Whitmer slated to appear as one of the first speakers to address a global livestream audience on day one.

News

Suspect in quadruple homicide turned himself in to Bay County authorities

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
A manhunt underway tonight across Michigan for a man police say is wanted in connection to a quadruple homicide.

Home

Frankenmuth police: Minor injuries in Sunday plane crash

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Developing news out of Frankenmuth where police were on the scene of a minor plane crash. ABC 12 was within feet of the wreck, which dug into the ditch at the end of the run-way.