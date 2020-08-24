Advertisement

JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our Monday picked up right where our weekend left off, with a good bit of heat and humidity holding across the entire ABC12 viewing area.  A few showers popped up during the afternoon, but most of us stayed dry.  We will continue with a chance for some widely scattered showers and thundershowers, so if you have some plans for the next couple of days, you will want to stay “weather aware.”

Tuesday will begin with a good bit of cloud cover overhead.  As our light winds shift in from the north, the trend will be for the skies to brighten-up through the afternoon.  High temperatures will move easily into the 80s, but the humidity should be down a few percentage points.  This will especially be true for the northern parts of mid-Michigan.  A few showers and thundershowers will return for Wednesday, but not everyone will see the rain.

Thursday should turn out to be a dry and very warm day.  High temperatures will once again move up to around the 90-degree mark.  Showers and thundershowers will make a move across lower Michigan Friday as cooler air pushes into the region.  That cooler air will yield high temperatures in the 70s, to lower 80s for the weekend.  Some lingering showers will be possible Saturday, while skies brighten-up for the end of the weekend. - JR

Latest News

Forecast

Stray Afternoon Storm Possible

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Sugden
Stray Afternoon Storm Possible

Local

Sanford restaurant reopens in Midland after being destroyed by May’s flooding

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
A Sanford restaurant has relocated and reopened in Midland after it was destroyed by May’s devastating flooding.

Forecast

Staying on the warm side

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Hot and muggy today with the small chance of scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

Forecast

WJRT August 24th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 10 hours ago
WJRT August 24th, 2020 Morning Weather

Latest News

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Very hot and more humid weather continues for much of this week

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago

Forecast

More heat to wrap up the weekend

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
A copy and paste type forecast is expected for the next two days as our hot stretch of weather continues across Mid-Michigan.

Forecast

Warm weather continues plus with some higher humidity

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
Warm weather continues plus with some higher humidity

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Extra hot and humid weather continues well into next week.

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT