Lapeer County man dead after rollover crash into bean field

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old Almont man was speeding when he ran a stop sign and overturned into a bean field near Lapeer on Sunday evening.

Kevin Batchelor of Almont was driving a 2003 Lincoln Town Car south on Morris Road when another driver reported that Batchelor passed him at a high rate of speed near Newark Road in Lapeer Township, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told police that he ran the stop sign at Newark Road and nearly collided with another vehicle. The Lincoln traveled off the road into a bean field at the southeast corner of the intersection and overturned several times, police say.

Batchelor was thrown out of the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe he was speeding and was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened. The sheriff’s office was still looking into the circumstances that led up to the crash on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.