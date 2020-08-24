Advertisement

Last week it was the Democrats, now it’s the Republicans turn as RNC gets underway

The RNC is taking place in Charlotte, NC
RNC
RNC(RNC)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW COUNTY Mich. (WJRT)(08/24/2020) -Last week it was the Democrats, this week its the Republicans turn to make their case to voters.

“Those of us that are here are very proud to represent our state to go forward with the reelection of our President and Vice President,” said delegate, Kathy Bergen.

Kathy Berden is the Republican National Committeewoman for Michigan.

She said people are happy with the policies implemented by the Trump Administration-- something that will be highlighted during the Republican National Convention this week.

“Today’s them is the land of promise and each there’s going to be one. But the overall them is the great American story and the policies our President has put in place has benefited all of Americans and that’s what we want to keep going to keep America great,” she said.

Berden said the state of Michigan will play a big role in making that happen

“In Michigan, we will move forward with the nomination, we are carrying all of our delegates proxy’s with us, we are putting them fully in support of President Donald Trump and just looking forward to the excitement of being there and supporting him,” Bergen said.

Speakers include former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina and the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Our President has done great policies foe economic reasons, he supports our police. He supports our military. He supports our American people, he loves our American people and wants the best for our nation.” she said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

