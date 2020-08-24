Michigan coronavirus deaths remain flat as confirmed cases rise again

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Newly confirmed coronavirus cases are back on the rise in Michigan after reaching lows for the month of August last week.

But the number of deaths attributed to the illness remain low.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 868 new cases of the illness and four deaths on Monday. That follows totals of 953 cases and 11 deaths on Saturday and 768 cases and four deaths on Sunday.

The state now has confirmed a total of 97,660 cases of coronavirus and 6,397 deaths attributed to the illness.

State health officials reported fewer than 500 new cases of coronavirus statewide on four out of five days last week, although Friday’s total was incomplete due to a reporting error from some laboratories.

The higher case numbers over the weekend came despite a drop in testing. Sunday’s total tests fell just short of 21,000, which is the lowest since July 13. Saturday’s testing total of nearly 26,000 was about 5,000 fewer than the previous week.

The percentage of positive tests reached nearly 3.5% on Saturday and just over 2.5% on Sunday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 633 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus illnesses on Monday. Of those, 91 were on ventilators and 178 were being treated in an intensive care unit.

The numbers of people hospitalized, on ventilators and receiving intensive care increased slightly from last week.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 3,141 cases and 278 deaths, which is an increase of 55 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 2,250 cases, 127 deaths and 1,282 patients recovered, which is an increase of 124 cases, one death and 72 recoveries.

Arenac, 45 cases, three deaths and 26 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 669 cases, 39 deaths and 465 patients recovered, which is an increase of 27 cases, three deaths and 41 recoveries.

Clare, 86 cases, three deaths and 46 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gladwin, 67 cases, two deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Gratiot, 159 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Huron, 166 cases, four deaths and 113 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Iosco, 116 cases, 11 deaths and 97 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 297 cases, nine deaths and 151 recoveries, which is an increase of 89 cases.

Lapeer, 438 cases, 34 deaths and 241 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Midland, 301 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Ogemaw, 41 cases, three deaths and 33 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and seven recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 58 cases, four deaths and 35 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Sanilac, 114 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 361 cases, 28 deaths and 282 patients recovered, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Tuscola, 380 cases, 29 deaths and 243 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases.

