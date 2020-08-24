Michigan’s budget situation improves, but billion-dollar shortfalls remain

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The coronavirus pandemic won’t hurt Michigan’s state budget nearly as much as anticipated earlier, but billion-dollar shortfalls remain.

Legislators and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration gathered for a rare August state revenue estimating conference on Monday. They concluded that Michigan will lose a substantial amount of tax revenue, but the situation is less dire than estimates from May.

A $3.23 billion shortfall in the current budget has been revised down to $923 million. The negative effect on the 2021 budget, which takes effect on Oct. 1, has been revised downward from $3.05 billion to $2.47 billion.

The shortfall for the 2022 budget has reduced from $2.09 billion down to $1.71 billion.

“The good news is that the decline in revenues have not been as severe as we forecasted in May in the early days of the pandemic,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “However, we are still down nearly $1 billion overall from January’s forecast.”

She attributed the steep decrease in the shortfall for the current budget to federal stimulus spending. More financial assistance to states would lead to steep drops in the forecast shortfalls for 2021 and 2022, Eubanks said.

“We need additional federal aid to help us manage through the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on our revenues or else we will be facing tough decisions about what essential services and programs to cut,” State Budget Director Chris Kolb said. “An additional federal stimulus package is a must to help our residents and businesses and to provide crucial support to state and local governments.”

Republican State Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland, who is the Senate Appropriations Committee chairman, called for “restrained and responsible” spending in the 2021 fiscal year and beyond.

“With less than six weeks left before the start of the new fiscal year, cooperation and collaboration are necessary in order for us to act quickly to finalize a balanced budget,” he said.

Republican State Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron, who is the House Appropriations Committee chairman, called on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to remove more coronavirus restrictions that are hurting small businesses and Michigan’s economy.

He believes spending cuts and reinvestment in the state’s reserve funds are necessary to put the budget on a long-term sustainable path.

“The Trump administration deserves our thanks for buying us some time with the federal response to COVID-19 – but in no way is federal money a permanent solution,” Hernandez said. “It’s not sustainable over time, and it would be an irresponsible approach for taxpayers and future generations.”

