Advertisement

Portion of M-10 dedicated to longtime Michigan resident Aretha Franklin

(KY3)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II joined leaders and representatives from across the state at the unveiling of the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway sign.

The bill, House Bill 4060, is sponsored by Representative Leslie Love. It dedicates a portion of M-10 between Livernois and I-94 to honor longtime Detroit resident and singer Aretha Franklin.

Although Aretha was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1942, her family left Memphis when she was 2 years old. Her father, pastor and civil rights activist C. L. Franklin, took a job as a pastor at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. Franklin began her career there as a child singing gospel in that Detroit church.

She went on to have an incredible career, influencing American culture with her music and personality. In 2005 she accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush. In 2008, she sang at the inauguration of America’s first black president.

Franklin died in 2018, at the age of 76.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Home

It’s move-in day for students at SVSU

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
They have staggered the move-ins over 6 days for the health and safety of students, their family and the staff at SVSU.

News

Ascension Genesys Hospital finishes trial for authorized plasma therapy for coronavirus patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Ascension Genesys Hospital finishes trial for authorized plasma therapy for coronavirus patients.

State

Michigan’s budget situation improves, but billion-dollar shortfalls remain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan will lose a substantial amount of tax revenue, but the situation is less dire than estimates from May.

Coronavirus

Emergency order limits gatherings near Central Michigan University after COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Health officials are imposing stricter limits on gatherings around Central Michigan University after an outbreak of coronavirus has been reported since students returned to classes.

Crime

Bay County murder victim identified as 36-year-old mother of 5

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Investigators say the burned body of Heidi Dowd was found behind a building near Neuman Road in Mount Forest Township on Aug. 17.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus deaths remain flat as confirmed cases rise again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 868 new cases of the illness and four deaths on Monday.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Shiawassee County woman dies after car overturns on Woodbury Road

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan State Police say the 31-year-old woman was driving on Woodbury Road near Laingsburg when she lost control and the car rolled over.

News

Flint police investigating death of man found on a sidewalk

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Flint Police Department is investigating the death as suspicious.

News

Flint woman in critical condition after stabbing; man in police custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police say the stabbing was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Pulaski Avenue.