Sanford restaurant reopens in Midland after being destroyed by May’s flooding

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Sanford restaurant has relocated and reopened in Midland after it was destroyed by May’s devastating flooding.

Lanny’s Restaurant reopened on Monday morning at its new location at 4312 N. Saginaw Road in Midland, about 10 minutes away from Sanford.

Early Monday, many customers were already back inside enjoying a familiar meal.

“It’s kind of like a homecoming-type thing,” said Bob Birch a longtime customer of Lanny’s.

Birch said he is from Larkin Township and he often made the trip to Sanford when Lanny’s was still there.

“We were regulars at the Sanford location because we like the food, we liked the people, like the restaurant and how clean it was,” he said.

Back in May, the building that housed Lanny’s Restaurant in Sanford was destroyed and the restaurant’s owner, Ryan Such, made the decision to reopen the restaurant elsewhere.

“It’s felt like an eternity,” he said. “It’s been three and a half months. You know, this needed to happen and we got it going and the support has been amazing.”

Such has been the owner of the restaurant for around five years and has been working there for 15 years. The restaurant was quite the local fixture in the community and many of its customers became regulars.

Such said that even though the restaurant moved 10 minutes outside of town, many of its regular customers have continued to support it. A soft opening was held last week before the grand reopening Monday morning.

“Through the whole process, people have been so supportive and are ready to come back and see us,” he said. “For a lot of people, it’s their kitchen so we see many people two or three times a day.”

Such said that he was able to bring back his entire staff.

And while Lanny’s Restaurant is now in a new location, Such said he hasn’t ruled out returning the restaurant to Sanford in the future.

“You know, I haven’t thought that far into the future yet,” he said. “I guess I haven’t ruled out going back to Sanford but this was very important to get this up and running so we’re gonna be here for a few years anyway.”

Lanny’s is open Monday through Saturday form 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The day has arrived! We are officially open and excited to see everyone.

Posted by Lanny's Restaurant on Monday, August 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

