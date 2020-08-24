Shiawassee County woman dies after car overturns on Woodbury Road

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Shiawassee County woman died after being thrown from her car Sunday night.

Michigan State Police say the 31-year-old woman was driving on Woodbury Road near Laingsburg when she lost control and the car rolled over.

An ambulance rushed the woman to a Lansing hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe excessive speed may have caused the crash and the woman was not wearing a seat belt.

