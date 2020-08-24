Staying on the warm side

Underneath a warm front this morning, an approaching cold front will bring us some isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Isolated storms may be strong with gusty winds being our main threat. We have another slight chance for stronger storms tomorrow morning, too.

Today’s highs will be near 90 degrees! We’ll have plenty of sun with some clouds this afternoon, and the small chance for showers and storms. Winds today will be out of the W at 5-15mph.

Tonight we only fall to the middle and upper 60s with another chance at storms early tomorrow morning. Skies will then clear throughout the day as we hit highs in the mid 80s.

Chances for scattered showers and storms linger through the workweek, as does the heat, before we turn dry and cool down in time for the weekend.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.