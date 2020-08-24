Advertisement

Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Tuesday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Tuesday afternoon.

She will take part in a live press conference at 1:30 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

ABC12 will carry the press conference live on air and will livestream it at abc12.com. Then, watch for full coverage on ABC12 News First at Four, Five and Six on Tuesday evening.

During her last press conference, Whitmer indicated her administration is looking into whether movie theaters, bowling alleys and gyms can safely reopen for business. They are among the last businesses forced to remain closed entirely due to coronavirus in Michigan.

She also said Michigan’s coronavirus State of Emergency likely will remain in place until a vaccine is available unless illness levels drop considerably.

