Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Tuesday afternoon.

She will take part in a live press conference at 1:30 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

During her last press conference, Whitmer indicated her administration is looking into whether movie theaters, bowling alleys and gyms can safely reopen for business. They are among the last businesses forced to remain closed entirely due to coronavirus in Michigan.

She also said Michigan’s coronavirus State of Emergency likely will remain in place until a vaccine is available unless illness levels drop considerably.

