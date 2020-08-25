Absentee voting 2020 -- a little myth busting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/24/2020) - As hearings over the USPS continue today on Capitol Hill - we wanted to investigate just what exactly are the threats for voting by mail. Including how we vote with absentee ballots. The Genesee County Clerk offers this fact check for the rumors floating about.

NUMBER ONE: Someone can vote for me. Wrong. Mail in ballots, just like in-person ballots, must have a matching signature from when you registered to vote.

NUMBER TWO: The Drop Boxes are not safe, so the vote is not safe. Wrong again. Even if someone were to place fraudulent ballots into the drop box.... you’ll still have fail-safes in place to catch it like the signature that is on file.

NUMBER THREE: You can get multiple ballots and vote multiple times. Again - this one’s wrong. Each ballot has a unique identifier on it and that number prevents you from voting more than once. The Secretary of State compiles and keeps a list of who has voted and who hasn’t at the local and state level.

NUMBER FOUR: The election results can be hacked. Surprise...wrong again. The ballot machine is called a tabulator and is nothing more than an adding machine.

NUMBER FIVE: We will never know the results of the election, because it will take longer to verify those ballots that come in the mail.

This one is wrong as well. But clerks across the state say it WILL take LONGER to get results of the election because of the number of mail-in ballots.

ONE THING THAT IS TRUE. If you are going to mail in your absentee ballot, it’s advised you hit the mail box a few weeks before election day.

If you’d like to vote absentee, you have until October 30th to do so. State law requires those ballots to be in the mail by September 24th. And remember - you can put the ballot in the mail, drop off at a drop-box location, or hand deliver it to your clerk.

