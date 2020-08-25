Back to the Brick Promo Tour Cancelled for 2020

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks has cancelled the 2020 Promo Tour scheduled for October 9th through the 13th due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tour which is usually held in early June had been pushed to the Fall with the hope the situation would improve. But organizers say state mandated event size limitations, social distancing requirements and other factors made holding the tour simply not possible this year. Participants scheduled to take the tour can have their registration moved to June 2021.

