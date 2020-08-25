Business owner responds to double shooting outside Rube’s Bar & Grill

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/24/2020) - ABC12 is learning new details about a double shooting outside Rube’s Bar & Grill.

Flint Police say it happened on Friday night off North Chevrolet near Flushing Road. Two men were shot and taken to Hurley Medical Center. One of them died and the other is in serious condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Rube’s Bar & Grill says “pop-up parties” are happening because coronavirus restrictions limit the number of people allowed inside, but the owners are frustrated with backlash on social media blaming the bar instead of the criminal.

“The way that I feel right now, so my bar, the business is getting a bad rap. We don’t promote pop-up parties. I think right now the perpetrator is getting more respect than the business is getting,” Darrick Collins said.

Collins is one of the business owners. He says he and the other two owners are trying to do what’s right. As a result, Rube’s will be closing its doors on the weekends until further notice.

“Let’s try to show the city that we’re working in good faith. The city didn’t ask us to do this, no politician, no law enforcement. The business agreed to do it just to show the city good faith, and we’re trying to come up with a solution that’s going to stop these pop-up parties and violence in the city of Flint,” Collins said.

Collins says he and his business partners on the same page about closing on the weekends, even though it would mean fewer dollars coming in and less hours for his staff that have already been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our employees are taking a hit financially. It’s hard right now. We get backlash from community people. They don’t understand what we go through. We fight every day to keep our doors open. Maybe somebody can come up with some more ideas to try and help us be a better business in the community. We just look forward to anyone coming forward to try to help us instead of always trying to bash us,” Collins said.

If you have a question or a suggestion, Collins says chat with him any open day at the bar or send a message to the Rube’s Facebook page.

