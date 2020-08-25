Consumers Energy plans to take down Weadock Plant with explosives this weekend

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - With a big boom on Saturday morning, the Saginaw Bay shoreline in Bay County will instantly look much different.

The remnants of the Consumers Energy Weadock Plant in Hampton Township will be brought down with explosives around 8 a.m. Demolition on the site has been under way for three years already and the explosives will bring down the last parts.

Part of the smokestack and the tall tower right along the waterfront are all that remain.

Consumers Energy is planning to livestream the demolition on Facebook to avoid large crowds gathering near the site. The live broadcast will begin around 7:45 a.m. with a brief historical program before the implosion.

If weather conditions are poor on Saturday, the implosion will take place on Sunday.

The coal-fired Weadock Plant produced electricity for about 300,000 households from 1940 to 2016 at the Saginaw River mouth. Consumers Energy decommissioned the plant in 2016 as the utility transitions away from coal as an energy source.

