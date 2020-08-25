Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak linked to Flushing wedding reception

The Genesee County Health Department is investigating a coronavirus outbreak from a wedding reception in Flushing.
The Genesee County Health Department is investigating a coronavirus outbreak from a wedding reception in Flushing.(AP Images)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Several confirmed cases of coronavirus have been linked to a wedding reception that took place in Flushing 10 days ago.

The Geneesee County Health Department is investigating an outbreak of the illness from the Aug. 15 reception at the Flushing Valley Golf & Country Club. Officials say more than 100 people attended the indoor event.

Orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer limit indoor gatherings to just 10 people in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The health department is asking everyone who attended the reception to self quarantine until Saturday, which would be 14 days after they were potentially exposed and beyond the incubation period for COVID-19. Anyone who has coronavirus symptoms after the reception should get tested immediately.

The health department reminds everyone to follow all public health orders, practice social distancing, wear masks or face coverings as directed, wash hands often, avoid large crowds and stay home when ill to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

