Deadline to apply for FEMA and SBA disaster assistance is only two weeks away

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The deadline for individuals to apply for disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency from May’s flooding in Mid-Michigan is fast approaching.

FEMA said that the deadline to apply for disaster assistance is on Sept. 8.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Midland and Saginaw counties after flooding caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage from May 16 to 22. Much of the damage came after the Edenville and Sanford dams breached.

Residents who received damage in those counties could be eligible for direct federal assistance.

Residents can apply for FEMA disaster assistance a number of ways: online, through FEMA’s mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to help businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters pay for flood damage repairs. Fill out an online application or call 1-800-659-2955 to fill out an application.

The SBA has three phone lines dedicated to the Mid-Michigan flood response.

