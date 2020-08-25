Advertisement

Family Dollar murder witnesses in tears describing the crime in court

One ran after the accused shooter, another called 9-1-1, the others administered CPR to the beloved Security Guard, "Duper" Munerlyn.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/25/2020) - Five people took the witness stand Tuesday in the case against the family charged with killing a beloved Family Dollar security guard all over wearing a mask.

Coworkers and longtime friends of Calvin "Duper" Munerlyn detailed the moments leading up to and after his death.

Investigators said Munerlyn was killed over asking a customer to mask-up.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, our ABC12 team was not allowed inside the courtroom. And, neither was "Duper" Munerlyn's family and friends. They waited outside, having to watch the witness testimony on YouTube.

The witnesses included a Family Dollar customer, a man hanging sneeze guards at the cashier's desks, and three employees. Together, they pieced together what happened May 1, 2020.

One ran after the accused shooter, another called 9-1-1, the others administered CPR to the beloved Security Guard, "Duper" Munerlyn.

“After I seen him on the ground, I ran and got some towels, called his son and let him know what happened,” one witness said.

A few of them were brought to tears reliving that day.

Investigators said Mom Sharmel Teague showed up first and got into an argument with Munerlyn because he wouldn't allow her daughter inside. She wasn't wearing a mask.

From the witness accounts, Munerlyn walked her out. And, Sharmel Teague yelled insults at Munerlyn and then spit on him and he punched her. It’s not clear where.

Some time goes by and then Sharmel's husband Larry Teague and her son Ramonyea Bishop showed up to start a fight with Munerlyn.

And, Bishop is accused of taking out a gun and killing him.

“The young gentleman put a gun to his forehead and shot him,” another witness said. “Turned to leave out and I’m like – it was like slow motion, a moving picture. I can just see it, even now. And from there, I was shocked just like everybody else. Didn’t know what to do.”

Duper’s wife said she’s not commenting on the case until they’re bound over for trial.

Witness testimony will continue Monday. Three more witnesses are expected.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Consumers Energy is preparing to have the demolition of old power plant online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
The Weadock Power Plant demolition is set for this Saturday online

Sports

The Bobcats take to the bay for swimming and diving practice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sydney Cariel
Bay City John Glenn has gotten creative for practice with restrictions preventing from getting indoors and to their pool.

Community

Serenity Assisted Living reopens 14 months after tragic fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
Serenity Assisted Living cuts the ribbon for their reopening

State

Michigan gets $2+ million cut of Takata airbag settlement with Honda

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Michigan will get $2.14 million to support improvements and prevention.

Back To School

Clinical therapist offers tips on talking to children about coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
As children head back to school, there are many questions lingering about what it might look like and it’s important to have a conversation about what to expect.

Latest News

News

Witnesses in tears describing Family Dollar security guard's murder

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Clinical therapist on how to talk with kids about coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak linked to Flushing wedding reception

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Officials say more than 100 people attended the indoor event.

News

Shiawassee County seeing rebounding economy, but not out of the woods just yet

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The county was at 29 percent unemployment during the height of COVID –19 and economic experts there said that number has improved substantially.

News

Bay City classic car businessman accused of selling the cars of customers, not passing along the proceeds

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

YMCA Camp Copneconic offers new fall camp for K-8 students learning virtually

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
As parents try to navigate virtual learning this school year, Camp Copneconic is fusing summer fun with back to school needs. The Fenton-area YMCA camp is launching a new program for local students.