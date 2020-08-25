Family Dollar murder witnesses in tears describing the crime in court

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/25/2020) - Five people took the witness stand Tuesday in the case against the family charged with killing a beloved Family Dollar security guard all over wearing a mask.

Coworkers and longtime friends of Calvin "Duper" Munerlyn detailed the moments leading up to and after his death.

Investigators said Munerlyn was killed over asking a customer to mask-up.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, our ABC12 team was not allowed inside the courtroom. And, neither was "Duper" Munerlyn's family and friends. They waited outside, having to watch the witness testimony on YouTube.

The witnesses included a Family Dollar customer, a man hanging sneeze guards at the cashier's desks, and three employees. Together, they pieced together what happened May 1, 2020.

One ran after the accused shooter, another called 9-1-1, the others administered CPR to the beloved Security Guard, "Duper" Munerlyn.

“After I seen him on the ground, I ran and got some towels, called his son and let him know what happened,” one witness said.

A few of them were brought to tears reliving that day.

Investigators said Mom Sharmel Teague showed up first and got into an argument with Munerlyn because he wouldn't allow her daughter inside. She wasn't wearing a mask.

From the witness accounts, Munerlyn walked her out. And, Sharmel Teague yelled insults at Munerlyn and then spit on him and he punched her. It’s not clear where.

Some time goes by and then Sharmel's husband Larry Teague and her son Ramonyea Bishop showed up to start a fight with Munerlyn.

And, Bishop is accused of taking out a gun and killing him.

“The young gentleman put a gun to his forehead and shot him,” another witness said. “Turned to leave out and I’m like – it was like slow motion, a moving picture. I can just see it, even now. And from there, I was shocked just like everybody else. Didn’t know what to do.”

Duper’s wife said she’s not commenting on the case until they’re bound over for trial.

Witness testimony will continue Monday. Three more witnesses are expected.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.