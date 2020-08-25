Advertisement

Fenton Area Public Schools kicks off school year with all classes online

Tomek-Eastern Elementary in the Fenton Area Public School District.
By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton Area Public Schools officially welcomed students back for the first day of school, which is completely online at least to start the school year.

Parents we spoke with said they have mixed feelings about the district starting online.

“I’m nervous. But I’m nervous either way, even if the kids went back to school because I don’t want to take a chance of it spreading more,” said Randi Jewell, who has a 10th grade son at Fenton High School.

She like most parents, only want the best for their kids, and understands the district’s decision to start completely online.

“I’m kind of glad they did, but then it still worries me because after October, the weather starts getting cooler, that’s when people start getting sick. It kind of worries me, I have a feeling it might get pushed back even more,” Jewell said.

Another parent, who did not want to go on camera has two kids -- one in middle school, and the other in high school.

“Some of it is – it is what it is, everybody’s trying to do the best that they can. I think my biggest concern is are my kids learning the things that they need to learn,” she said.

And in order to do that, she was also concerned about making sure students have the necessary resources to learn, making sure teachers are able to follow up on student progress, and also the mental health of students.

“I feel like that’s getting the short end of the stick. I think that seeing people face to face is a completely different brain experience,” she added.

Face to face instruction is expected to start Oct. 1.

