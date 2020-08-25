Flint Community Schools cancel entire fall sports season

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Community Schools will not be participating in fall sports activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The district announced on Tuesday that the entire slate of fall sports will be canceled to prioritize the safety and well-being of families and the community. Administrators will continue monitoring the coronavirus situation and decide on the winter sports season later.

“For decades, athletics have been a staple of the community. However, the safety and well-being of our families and community remains our primary concern,” said Jamie Foster, director of athletics. “It is a tough decision and one made with great sadness, but it is our responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of the students in our care and take all necessary precautions to help limit the spread of the pandemic.”

The Michigan High School Athletic Association postponed the football season with hopes of rescheduling in the spring. Soccer, tennis, cross country and volleyball can continue their competition schedule in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, but no competitions are allowed in the rest of the state yet.

The decision by Flint Community Schools means their athletes will not participate in any of those sports. The Crim Community Sports program also will not take place this fall.

Flint fall sports athletes will be allowed to continue working with their coaches on conditioning under MHSAA regulations.

