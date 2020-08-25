Advertisement

Flint gets $220,000 more to clean up blighted properties

(WTVG)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is planning a major blight cleanup effort with a $220,000 contribution from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the money will be spent on removing garbage from heavy dumping areas and vacant lots. Some will be earmarked for coordinating neighborhood cleanups with community groups and taking care of areas after they are cleaned up.

Flint City Council voted to accept the grant Monday.

“We have hauled more than 1 million pounds of blight out of Flint neighborhoods so far, and we are just getting started,” Neeley said. “This generous donation from the Mott Foundation will allow us to make even more of an impact.”

His administration has completed 131 cleanups as of Aug. 1, which is a 38% increase over the previous year. The city is supporting neighborhood cleanups with dumpsters and other equipment.

“The Mott Foundation held 30 community conversations last year, and residents repeatedly expressed their frustration over illegal dumping and blight,” said Ridgway White, Mott president and CEO. “They told us strengthening neighborhoods was their top priority. That’s why we’re pleased to support the city’s efforts to fight blight.”

Residents can report blight around Flint by calling the Blight Elimination and Neighborhood Improvement Office at 810-237-2090 or by emailing FightBlight@cityofflint.com. Complaints about illegal dumping in progress can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

“Flint will no longer be anyone’s dumping ground,” Neeley said.

