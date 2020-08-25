Advertisement

Genesee County Board of Canvassers details list of absentee ballot concerns in letter to Flint Clerk

The letter was not received well by Flint community leaders. They held a press conference Tuesday to share their concerns.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/25/2020) - Flint community leaders concerned over election integrity voiced their concerns Tuesday.

It all stems from problems between the City of Flint and Genesee County.

For two weeks after the August primary, the Genesee County Board of Canvassers met to audit the poll books. This group of two republicans and two democrats is an independent entity.

They found some issues specifically with the election process in Flint and sent a letter to the clerk that upset some community leaders.

“Well, the letter that’s being sent to the City is first of all discouraging and demoralizing,” Pastor Chris Martin explained. “There’s a hard working staff in the election division that tries all they can to make sure our elections are done accurately.”

Martin is a member of the Flint Unity Coalition of Pastors. At a press conference Tuesday, the group was joined by Flint city council members and a county commissioner to talk about the letter sent August 19th.

It details a series of issues about what happened on election night and the following morning in Flint.

To name a few -- The independent Genesee County Board of Canvassers said the absentee ballot counts didn't match the number of return ballots listed in the poll books, absentee ballots were not counted until after 5 p.m., even though poll workers started at 7 a.m. And, it said the Canvassing Board didn't get results from Flint until 19 hours after polls closed.

“There are things that naturally go wrong. I mean, we’re human beings, things malfunction, etc,” Pastor Alfred Harris Sr. said.

When something doesn't match, like number of ballots and number of votes, election officials must weed through all ballots to find the mistake.

It's important to note, the results of the primary are official. The independent Board of Canvassers verified the results; but, they don't want to see issues that happened in the primary that delayed election results to happen in November.

“We stand with her and we support the work that she does,” Pastor Harris added. “And, we don’t criticize but we assist. That’s why we’re here.”

ABC12 News reached out to Flint's city clerk. She said her office is operating in accordance with state law and will continue to do so.

The letter points out the City is expected to use a new, faster counting machine for the November election. But if ballots aren’t organized, it’s not going to be as efficient.

